Strikes by London Underground workers suspended

Strikes by London Underground workers which would have crippled Tube services this week have been suspended following progress in talks over a pay dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out from Monday until the end of the week in protest at a 5% pay offer.

The RMT announced it was suspending the planned strikes after progress in talks with Transport for London (TfL).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.

“This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute.”