First infected blood payouts before the end of the year – Government

The first full compensation payments to victims of the infected blood scandal will be made before the end of the year, ministers have confirmed.

Cabinet Office Minister John Glen said he recognised that “time is of the essence” as he announced that many will also benefit from further interim compensation payments of £210,000 within 90 days.

Sir Robert Francis KC has been announced as the interim chair of the arm’s-length Infected Blood Compensation Authority, the Government confirmed.

Mr Glen reiterated the Prime Minister’s apology to victims of the infected blood scandal, telling the Commons: “Yesterday the Prime Minister spoke about the anguish that the infected blood scandal brought to those impacted by it. I want to reiterate his words and apologise again today, I am sorry.”

He later added: “Those who have been infected or affected as a result of this scandal will receive compensation.

“To be crystal clear, if you have been directly or indirectly infected by NHS blood, blood products or tissue contaminated with HIV or hepatitis C, or have developed a chronic infection from blood contaminated with hepatitis B, you will be eligible to claim compensation under the scheme.

“And where an infected person has died, but would have been eligible under these criteria, compensation will be paid to their estate. And this will include where a person was infected with hepatitis B and died during the acute period of infection.”