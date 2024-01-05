April trial date for 12-year-old boys charged with murder after park stabbing

Two 12-year-old boys charged with murder and possessing a machete will face trial in April.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, made a 25-minute video-link appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai.

The boys spoke only to confirm their names and that they could hear Judge Michael Chambers KC, the Recorder of Wolverhampton.

Mr Seesahai, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday November 13 after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

Neither of the defendants, who are being held in secure accommodation outside the West Midlands, was required to enter a plea.

They will reappear for a pre-trial review on April 8 at the same court.

Addressing the defendants at the conclusion of the hearing, the judge said: “Your case is being put off for trial. If there is to be a trial that will take place on the 29th of April here in Wolverhampton.

“If you choose not to attend, the trial will proceed in your absence.

“You have a right to give evidence at your trial. In the meantime you must remain in secure local authority accommodation as previously directed.”

The boys face a second charge alleging they were in possession of an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a machete, without lawful authority.

Ambulances were called to land off Laburnum Road, East Park, at 8.41pm on November 13.

Crews arrived to find Mr Seesahai in a critical condition and began administering advanced life support, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.