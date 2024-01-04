In Pictures: Residents braced for evacuation as heavy rainfall causes flooding

Residents in flood-risk areas of Nottinghamshire were told to prepare for evacuation following heavy rainfall across the region.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday across the south with rail services warning passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.

The Rose & Crown pub in Worcester was flooded by the River Severn (David Davies/PA)

Swans swim in the flood water in Worcester (David Davies/PA)

Flood water submerged pavements and benches in a park in Nottingham (Owen Hughes/PA)

The River Great Ouse burst its banks in Bedford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Many were advised to avoid travelling on Thursday afternoon.

Flooding on the playing fields at King’s School in Worcester following heavy rainfall (David Davies/PA)

Passengers on train services were warned to be braced for delays and cancellations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in as people on houseboats had to be rescued after the pathway to land was blocked (Jacob King/PA)

Residents were told to prepare for potential evacuation (Callum Parke/PA)

Residents wade through flood water in Loughborough, Leicestershire, after rain and strong winds from Storm Henk lashed the UK (Callum Parke/PA)

The warning comes in the wake of Storm Henk that battered the UK on Tuesday and forced people to evacuate their homes.

The Met Office added that the spell of rain on Thursday was falling on already saturated ground which could cause “further flooding and travel disruption”.

The Billing Aquadrome holiday park and nearby business parks were badly affected (Jacob King/PA)