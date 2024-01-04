Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Residents braced for evacuation as heavy rainfall causes flooding

A major incident was declared after heavy rainfall resulted in flooding, bringing widespread disruption across the south.

Published
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024

Residents in flood-risk areas of Nottinghamshire were told to prepare for evacuation following heavy rainfall across the region.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday across the south with rail services warning passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.

Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
The Rose & Crown pub in Worcester was flooded by the River Severn (David Davies/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Swans swim in the flood water in Worcester (David Davies/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Flood water submerged pavements and benches in a park in Nottingham (Owen Hughes/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
The River Great Ouse burst its banks in Bedford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rail companies warned passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.

Many were advised to avoid travelling on Thursday afternoon.

Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Flooding on the playing fields at King’s School in Worcester following heavy rainfall (David Davies/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Passengers on train services were warned to be braced for delays and cancellations (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in as people on houseboats had to be rescued after the pathway to land was blocked (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Residents were told to prepare for potential evacuation (Callum Parke/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Residents wade through flood water in Loughborough, Leicestershire, after rain and strong winds from Storm Henk lashed the UK (Callum Parke/PA)

The warning comes in the wake of Storm Henk that battered the UK on Tuesday and forced people to evacuate their homes.

The Met Office added that the spell of rain on Thursday was falling on already saturated ground which could cause “further flooding and travel disruption”.

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
The Billing Aquadrome holiday park and nearby business parks were badly affected (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2024
Storm Henk battered the UK with heavy winds and rain (PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular