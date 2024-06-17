Man, 24, seriously injured in Aberavon dog attack

A man has been seriously injured in a dog attack in Aberavon, in South Wales.

The 24-year-old man was given critical care support by medics from an air ambulance before being taken to hospital by road after the incident on Blair Way at about 7am on Monday, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

The dog, which is understood to be a pitbull/Staffordshire bull terrier cross, was sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units, South Wales Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon, at around 7am this morning following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog.”

The spokesman added that a 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units,” he said.

“Our investigation is ongoing.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 7.14am to reports of an incident at Nobel Avenue, Port Talbot.

“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.

“One person was taken by road to hospital.”