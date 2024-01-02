Sunak accused of having ‘fingers in ears’ over climate change

The Prime Minister has been accused of having his “fingers in his ears” following provisional data showing the UK had its second warmest year on record in 2023.

Greenpeace UK said Rishi Sunak’s Government will be remembered as one of “climate failure” without bolder policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Government said it is committed to its net zero targets and has cut emissions more than any other major economy since 1990.

Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK’s policy director, said: “Climate alarm bells are ringing, following back-to-back hottest years on record, but Sunak has his fingers in his ears.

“There is massive voter support for climate action and you’d think this news would call for an emergency response from the UK Government – a plan to cut temperature-rising emissions further and faster.

“But our Prime Minister’s newest plans consist of ramping up oil and gas drilling in the North Sea and delaying key policies that would slash emissions from cars and housing – or scrapping them altogether.

“Unless Sunak reverses these decisions and delivers the kind of bold policies needed to tackle the climate crisis, his likely short premiership will be marked as one of climate failure.”

Last year Mr Sunak announced a delay to introducing a ban on new petrol and diesel cars, pushing back the date from 2030 to 2035.

His ministers have also defended the Government’s support for allowing new licences for oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Unprecedented temperatures in 2022 led to a grassfire destroying dozens of properties in Wennington, east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling climate change by meeting our net zero targets and international commitments, all without placing undue burdens on families.

“We are world leaders in cutting emissions, having done so faster than any major economy since 1990, and with the UK now accounting for just 1% of annual global emissions.

“We have also overachieved against all our carbon budgets to date, and our National Adaptation Plan is boosting the UK’s resilience to climate challenges.”

The Met Office said last year’s record temperatures have changed from a one-in-500-year to a one-in-three-year event because of climate change and that by the end of this century it could be happening almost every year.

Last year was beaten only by the record heat in 2022 and it saw unusually severe heatwaves in June and September, with the later part of December being unseasonably mild.

There was also more rainfall than usual for much of the country with multiple storms bringing flooding in eastern Scotland and parts of England.

Bob Ward of LSE’s Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said: “It is undeniable that the reason the UK has recorded its 10 warmest years on record from 2003 onwards is due to man-made emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

“This warming has been accompanied by sea level rise around our coasts, more intense rainfall and more deadly heatwaves, all of which are harming a growing number of lives and livelihoods in the UK.

“All of these impacts will go on increasing until the world reaches net zero emissions.

“Only cranks still claim climate change is not happening or is not driven by man-made emissions of greenhouse gases.

“Unfortunately these cranks include some fringe politicians and media commentators. They are a national embarrassment and are undermining the public interest.”