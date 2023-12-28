Three men die after 4×4 recovered from river

Three men have died after a 4×4 vehicle was recovered from a river on the North York Moors, police said.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and air support attended a location on the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

A 4×4 was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm and three men found inside have died, North Yorkshire Police said.

Another man who attempted to help those in the vehicle was pulled to safety from the river and has been receiving medical treatment.