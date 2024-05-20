What the papers say – May 20

The papers on Monday are led by the conclusion of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

The Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Express report the Prime Minister is due to apologise to victims of the infected blood scandal, in which people were infected with contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and 1990s, following decades of work by campaigners.

“Blood on their hands”, is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with fears the Iranian president is dead following a helicopter crash in north-western Iran.

Labour plan to “simplify” the process involved with changing gender, according to The Times.

The Financial Times reports Washington’s G7 allies are “warming” to a US plan to rush through aid to Ukraine ahead of a potential Donald Trump presidency.

The i leads with Rishi Sunak unveiling a “revolutionary” AI trial which could offer breast cancer hope for millions of people on the NHS.

Metro says celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has revealed he has been diagnosed as bipolar.

And the Daily Star says warm weather is on the way for half-term holidays.