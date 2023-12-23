Two men seriously hurt as McLaren car crashes into home then catches fire

Two men were seriously injured when a McLaren car crashed into a house and caught fire in Lancashire.

The car crashed into a lamppost and then a home in Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, at about 2.35am on Saturday.

Both the car and the house caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Two men, who were inside the car, suffered a number of serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

One is in a critical but stable condition and the second is in a serious but stable condition.

Nobody in the house was injured.

Sergeant Tom Malley, from the force’s roads policing unit, said: “As a result of this collision two men are in hospital with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.

“Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

“I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which captured the McLaren in the lead-up to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should email the force at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 174 of December 23 2023.