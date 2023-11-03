Dangerous driver banned for speeding at 70mph in 20mph zone

Police have released dramatic video footage of a dangerous driver who led armed police on a 70mph chase in a 20mph zone before crashing into a hedge.

Emre Baglam admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

He was disqualified at Chichester Crown Court from driving for two years, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 20-month suspended prison sentence.

The footage shows Baglam, 20, from Holmbridge Gardens, Enfield, failing to stop for police in Preston Road, Brighton, before carrying out dangerous overtakes and driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

He was finally arrested after his Audi crashed into a hedge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shocking footage shows how the 20-year-old failed to stop for police in Preston Road.

“The video shows him reaching speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone, driving through red lights, completing dangerous overtakes and driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

“Sussex Police are sharing the footage because speeding remains one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Sergeant Vicki Rees said: “Baglam drove at high speed through Brighton, putting the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users at high risk.

“Speeding accounts for one in three collisions in Sussex.

“This month, our officers have been carrying out increased patrols to target people speeding, and that work continues 24/7, all year round.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders, and take dangerous drivers off our roads before they cause harm to themselves or other road users.”

Baglam was also sentenced to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions, 19 thinking skills programme sessions, and he was put under electronic monitoring until July 2024.