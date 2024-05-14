Chinese Ambassador summoned over ‘foreign interference on UK soil’

The Chinese Ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Office following allegations of “foreign interference on UK soil”.

Lord David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, ordered the summoning of Ambassador Zheng Zeguang on Tuesday after three men were charged under the National Security Act for allegedly assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service.

Ambassador Zheng met with a senior official at the Foreign Office on Tuesday morning.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said the department had been “unequivocal in setting out that the recent pattern of behaviour directed by China against the UK including cyber attacks, reports of espionage links and the issuing of bounties is not acceptable”.

Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, appeared in court on Monday charged with foreign interference and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The trio did not enter pleas and were bailed until May 24, when they are due to appear at the Old Bailey.

In March, the Government accused China of conducting a cyber espionage campaign against politicians and the Electoral Commission.

News that the Ministry of Defence had been subject to a cyber attack last week also prompted speculation that Beijing was responsible, but the Government is yet to attribute the attack to a specific actor.