Sir Nicholas Coleridge appointed as provost of Eton College

The chair of the V&A Museum Sir Nicholas Coleridge has been appointed as the provost of Eton College.

Sir Nicholas, who spent decades in leadership roles at Conde Nast media group, will succeed Lord Waldegrave to become the chair of governors at the prestigious Berkshire boarding school in September 2024.

The King approved the appointment of Sir Nicholas after the governors of the private boys’ school, known as “fellows”, began the process of selecting a successor to recommend to the Prime Minister.

Sir Nicholas, who was educated at Eton College, is chair of the V&A Museum and will chair the Historic Royal Palaces upon relinquishing that appointment.

The 66-year-old, who co-chaired the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, was knighted for services to museums, publishing and the creative industries in the 2022 Birthday Honours list.

Simon Henderson, head master of Eton College, said: “I am greatly looking forward to working closely with Nicholas when he becomes provost. He will bring to Eton a wide range of experience in both the commercial and charitable sectors and a fresh perspective to the work we do.”

Sir William Russell, chairman of the Old Etonian Association, said: “I look forward to welcoming Nicholas as the new provost of Eton. He will bring to the post years of experience both as the managing director of a high-profile company and as a trustee of one of Britain’s greatest museums.

“Old Etonians will know that he also shares with many of us a deep affection for our old school.”

Former Conservative minister Lord Waldegrave, who will have served 15 years in post when he retires, said: “I am delighted that Nicholas Coleridge will be joining the fellowship in the autumn and succeeding me in a year’s time.

“In his career in business, at the V&A and beyond he has shown himself to be an outstanding leader of creative people. Eton will be fortunate to have the benefit of his energy and commitment as we develop our ambitious strategy for the school and its partnerships in the maintained sector.”

Sir Nicholas said: “I am honoured and delighted to be appointed provost, and to be joining Eton at such an exciting time in its development.