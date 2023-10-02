Four drivers facing jail after being found guilty over ‘stupid’ fatal road race

Denii Reynolds

Four motorists involved in a fatal high-speed race have been warned they face long jail terms after they were all found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court were told Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Keigan Launder and Riley Duncombe drove at “simply stupid” speeds on the A16 at Utterby, Lincolnshire, and were jointly responsible for killing 20-year-old Denii Reynolds.

Tuke, who was in the lead vehicle with Ms Reynolds as his front-seat passenger, told the court he had no memory of the crash and denied knowing whether his driving was dangerous or not.

The 21-year-old’s co-defendants all blamed Tuke for causing the crash by clipping a kerb in his Citroen C1 and hitting an oncoming Vauxhall Corsa, fatally injuring Ms Reynolds and leaving its driver with serious injuries.

Dobb, 21, Launder, 23, and Duncombe, 19, all stayed at the scene of the crash and called the emergency services on the night of October 26 2021.

Tuke, of Grafton Street, Grimsby; Duncombe, of Thesiger Walk, Grimsby; Launder, of Louth Road, Grimsby; and Dobb, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, were found guilty on Monday.

As well as being unanimously convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, they were also found guilty of causing serious injury to the Corsa’s driver while they were driving dangerously.

Judge James House KC granted bail to all four defendants until a sentencing hearing on November 24.

He told them: “I am adjourning your case – that is to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and also victim impact statements.

“A custodial sentence of some considerable length is inevitable in this case, but I will give them that time (on bail) to sort out their affairs.