Girl, 14, who died in M53 school bus crash named

Jessica Baker

The teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 motorway has been named by police as Jessica Baker.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8am on Friday to reports that a coach had overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident and the 15-year-old and a bus driver died.

Emergency services at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four children were taken to hospital and a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing is among the injured.

Others were treated at an emergency training centre, with 13 treated for minor injuries before they were released.

The girl’s family have issued a photograph of her through Merseyside Police as they requested privacy.

The force said in a statement: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.