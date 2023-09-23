Zelensky meets Sudanese official during ‘technical stopover’ in Ireland

At Shannon Airport, I held an unscheduled meeting with President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

I am grateful for Sudan's consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We discussed common security challenges,… pic.twitter.com/Ntq5KxAfkG

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 23, 2023