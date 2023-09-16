Single ticket-holder wins £7m Lotto jackpot

Lottery tickets

One ticket-holder has scooped £7.4 million on Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 7, 17, 22, 24, 31, 59. The bonus ball was 50.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

Set of balls four was used with draw machine Arthur.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What fantastic news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s fabulous £7.4 million Lotto jackpot.

Did you remember to buy your ticket? As someone has just won tonight’s Lotto jackpot ?️#NationalLottery #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/SHunh5xaZ0 — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) September 16, 2023

“It’s been a lucky month so far for Lotto players, after three ticket-holders won £1 million each after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in Wednesday night’s draw, and another ticket-holder won £1.3 million by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in the ‘Must-Be-Won’ draw on September 2, when the jackpot rolled down to boost the other prize tiers.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim tonight’s exciting jackpot prize.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for good causes right across the UK.

“This funds everything from hundreds of small projects in local communities, to supporting the growth of women’s and girls’ football right across the four nations as the Lionesses made history in this year’s World Cup.”

No players won the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball game but one player won £5,000 by matching five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 4, 10, 31, 33, 36 and the Thunderball number was 2.