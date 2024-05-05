Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Crowds gather to celebrate Beltain with burning of 40ft wicker man

Celtic Fire Festival: Burning the Wicker man took place at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

A member of the Pentacle Drummers performs in front of a burning wicker man during the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival at Butser Ancient Farm, near Waterlooville, Hampshire

Crowds gathered to mark the coming of summer with a traditional Celtic fire festival held at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

The experimental archaeology site in Waterlooville hosted the burning of a 40ft wicker man at dusk to mark the pagan quarter-day farming celebration of Beltane or Beltain, which has connections to later May Day celebrations.

The May Queen and Green Man were in attendance, as were members of the Pentacle Drummers who performed in front of the burning wicker man.

Richard and Jenni Thompson depicting the Green Man and May Queen
Richard and Jenni Thompson, depicting the Green Man and May Queen, in front of a giant wicker man
A view of a wicker man ahead of being burnt at the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival at Butser Ancient Farm, near Waterlooville, Hampshire
Members of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker man during the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival at Butser Ancient Farm, near Waterlooville, Hampshire
