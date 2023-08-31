RSPB insists it is ‘not entering politics’ after accusing Government of lies

LIARS!@RishiSunak @michaelgove @theresecoffey you said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections.

And yet that’s just what you are doing.

You lie, and you lie, and you lie again.

And we’ve had enough. ? pic.twitter.com/ZHlRmd5po3

— RSPB England ? (@RSPBEngland) August 30, 2023