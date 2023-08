Flippering marvellous: Bog snorkelling fans test endurance at world champs

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 – Wales

Competitors have donned their snorkels and flippers for the return of the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.

The event takes place annually at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, where competitors try to complete two consecutive lengths of a 60-yards water-filled trench cut through a peat bog in the shortest time possible.

Spectators lined the banks of the bog (Ben Birchall/PA)

One spectator was dressed as a sunflower (Ben Birchall/PA)

The swimmers had to compete two lengths of the course (Ben Birchall/PA)

The hardy athletes donned snorkels, diving mask and flippers as well as their “game faces” as they slid into the chilly and murky waters.

There was also room for a little glamour, with one swimmer painting her toe nails pink to match her snorkel.

Flippers made the ordeal go more quickly (Ben Birchall/PA)

A plastic toad hitched a ride on one of the snorkellers (Ben Birchall/PA)

Spectators dressed as Barbie and Ken kept their presentation boxes dry (Ben Birchall/PA)

One competitor carried a giant plastic toad on their head as they slide through the water.

Two spectators got in on the fancy dress, wearing pink cardboard boxes with Barbie and Ken written on them, and a “limited edition” bog snorkelling 2023 label.