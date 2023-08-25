Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72

On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side.

Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end. pic.twitter.com/9RhE2S9mDH

— Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) August 25, 2023