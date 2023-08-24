Ironman competitor who died in swim ‘waved to fiancee’ before entering sea

Father Gerry Boyle walks in front of the coffin of Brendan Wall as it is carried from the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co Meath, following his funeral mass

An Ironman competitor who died during the swimming section of a controversial race in Ireland smiled and waved to his fiancee and family as he entered the sea, his funeral has heard.

Brendan Wall, 45, who lived in Solihull in England but was originally from Co Meath, was one of two men who lost their lives in the Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork, on Sunday morning.

Ivan Chittenden, who was in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, also died in the swim off Claycastle beach.

A row has since broken out between Ireland’s national governing body for triathlons and the event’s organisers.

The coffin of Brendan Wall is carried for his burial at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co Meath, following his funeral mass (Brian Lawless/PA)

Triathlon Ireland said it did not sanction the event amid concerns about adverse sea conditions, but differing accounts have emerged over the timeline for the decision and whether it was communicated to Ironman Ireland before the race began.

An investigation is ongoing, with Irish police also preparing a file for the attention of the Cork City coroner.

Family and friends gathered for Mr Wall’s funeral at the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Co Meath on Thursday.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Boyle began by offering words of comfort and condolence to the fitness enthusiast’s fiancee Tina, his parents Oliver and Gertie, brothers Martin and Joe and sister Maria.

He told mourners Mr Wall lived with a smile on his face.

The service was told the engineering and maths graduate, whose career in sales for technology companies had taken him around the world, proposed to his wife-to-be in Sicily in May and they were due to be married next summer.

Fr Boyle said that, after the Ironman contest, Mr Wall was planning to take up dancing lessons to prepare for the first dance at the wedding.

The priest spoke of Mr Wall’s love of sports, including golf and gaelic football.

He said he enjoyed training for outdoor endurance sports and had taken part in several different events down the years, including the 2012 London Marathon.

Father Gerry Boyle blesses Mr Wall’s coffin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“He trained hard and no doubt it gave him purpose and direction in his life, and he had trained hard for the Ironman on Sunday and was very excited about it,” he told mourners.

“He had a big smile on his face and waved goodbye as he entered the water.

“Tina and his family were there to wave him off, as were his in-laws. It was an occasion of pride and joy that in a short time had turned to sorrow and loss.

“They were grateful to be able to spend time with him on Sunday evening.

“They are so thankful to east Cork responders, paramedics, fire personnel and all who helped as best they could.

“They’re grateful also for the international support over these last days as people expressed their shock, sympathy and prayers.”

Fr Boyle said Mr Wall’s fiancee and family have been plunged into “shock, grief, pain and loneliness” and said his death has left a huge gap in their lives.

“His sudden death can speak to us maybe better than any advertising campaign or warning about the fragility of life,” he added.

“That maybe for all our physical achievements, we are still human, very much flesh and blood.”

The priest also paid tribute to Mr Chittenden and expressed condolences with his family amid the process of repatriating his remains to Canada.

“We pray for them at this most difficult time,” he said.