Saturday strikes announced in CrossCountry rail dispute

A CrossCountry train

Workers on CrossCountry trains are to strike on four consecutive Saturdays in a dispute over working conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 19 and 26, and September 2 and 9.

The union said proposals for staff in Edinburgh would see members becoming poorer, after an earlier financial offer was withdrawn.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “CrossCountry have not been serious in trying to resolve this dispute and have put their energies into attempting to discredit their own staff.

“We will not accept attacks on our members’ jobs, conditions or allow them to be made poorer.

“Our four days of strike action shows how serious our members at CrossCountry view these attacks.”