Brian Blessed in Three Lions rallying cry to spur England to World Cup victory

Brian Blessed

Brian Blessed has belted out a rallying cry of Three Lions ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final clash against Australia, screaming “Come on Lionesses!”

On BBC’s Newsnight, the veteran actor recited the famous words of the anthem by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds to dispel any uncertainty regarding the Lionesses’ chances of victory on Wednesday.

WATCH: As England's Lionesses prepare for their World Cup semi final clash against Australia, actor Brian Blessed delivers a rousing – and LOUD – rendition of Three Lions to stir the squad into action#Newsnight #ItsComingHome #England | https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/bbNE4Njk35 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) August 15, 2023

In his recognisable theatrical style, the 86-year-old shouted: “It’s coming home! It’s coming home! It’s coming! Football’s coming home.

“Everyone seems to know the score, they’ve seen it all before.

“They just know, they’re so sure, that England’s going to throw it away – going to blow it away.

“But I know they can play.”

England players during the walk around at Stadium Australia on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Blackadder actor then added “It’s coming home, football’s coming home. Come on Lionesses!” in a rising crescendo, before letting out a high-pitched cry.