Jagger and Richards honoured in hometown for Rolling Stones achievements

A statue of Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been honoured in their hometown with a pair of statues to celebrate their musical achievements with The Rolling Stones.

The bronze sculptures, dubbed The Glimmer Twins, capture frontman Sir Mick singing into a microphone mid-movement while Richards slashes on his guitar.

Created by artist Amy Goodman after she was commissioned by Dartford Borough Council, the statues were unveiled at One Bell Corner in Dartford on Wednesday.

Sculptor Amy Goodman was commissioned to create the statues (Yui Mok/PA)

The council founded the project to celebrate the musicians who were both born in the town in Kent, which is south-east of central London.

Sir Mick and Richards first met as classmates in Dartford and went on to found The Rolling Stones in the 1960s.

Keith Richards’ daughter Angela, right, and granddaughter Ava, aged 12, attended the unveiling (Yui Mok/PA)

The group became one of the most popular and enduring bands of the rock era.

Among their hits are Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.