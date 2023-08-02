SNP and Scottish Labour to start by-election campaign after MP loses seat

Margaret Ferrier covid breach

Campaigning is to begin in earnest for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, triggered by the Covid rule-breaking of current MP Margaret Ferrier.

Ms Ferrier announced she will not stand in the by-election when 11,896 of her constituents signed Scotland’s first recall petition after the former SNP MP travelled by train at the height of pandemic in September 2020, having tested positive for the virus.

Scottish Labour candidate Michael Shanks and deputy party leader Dame Jackie Baillie will launch the party’s campaign, meanwhile SNP councillor Katy Loudon aims to take the seat.

For weeks I have been hearing how desperately the people in Rutherglen and Hamilton West want change. It is time for a fresh start here, and I am ready to hit the ground running.#FreshStart pic.twitter.com/Llxw6fouWj — Michael Shanks (@mgshanks) August 1, 2023

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Shanks said yesterday: “For weeks I have been hearing how desperately the people in Rutherglen and Hamilton West want change.

“It is time for a fresh start here, and I am ready to hit the ground running.”

Ms Loudon said: “If elected as a new SNP MP, I will only answer to the people of this constituency and Scotland – and continue to stand up for a fairer society.

“I look forward to discussing with voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West that only the SNP are offering real change through independence – which would rid Scotland of Westminster control and Tory governments we don’t want for good; enabling us to build a fairer, more prosperous country for all.”

Time for the hard work to begin. With a Westminster-made cost of living crisis hammering households, people across Rutherglen and Hamilton West deserve an MP who will help them through these tough times. I promise, as their @theSNP MP, I will always put their priorities first. https://t.co/rZqeYYBJOX — Cllr Katy Loudon (@KatyLoudonSNP) August 1, 2023

Ms Ferrier had the whip removed when her Covid rule-breaking came to light and was suspended from the House of Commons in June for 30 days, beginning the recall petition process.

In a statement to Sky News following the result, she said it had been a “difficult and taxing process” and she did not want to “prolong it further”.

“I respect the outcome of the petition,” the statement said.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve as the member of parliament for Rutherglen and Hamilton West. I have always put my job and my constituents first, and I am disappointed that this will now come to an end.

“I decided some time ago that I would not stand in the upcoming by-election. This has been a difficult and taxing process that has now come to its conclusion and I do not wish to prolong it further.

“I would like to thank my team for their loyalty and continued dedication to supporting me in delivering for my constituents.”

The contest in her seat, near Glasgow, will be keenly fought by Labour and the SNP.

South Lanarkshire Council administered the petition and tweeted on Tuesday that the petition to remove Ms Ferrier as Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP was successful.

She had travelled from Scotland to Westminster after testing for Covid in September 2020 and went on to speak in the House of Commons while awaiting the results.

After the result confirmed she was positive for the virus, she took the train back to Scotland.