New Chief Yeoman Warder and Yeoman Gaoler appointed at Tower of London

New Chief Yeoman Warder at Tower of London

The Beefeaters at the Tower of London have got new bosses after veteran yeomen stepped into high-ranking roles at the historic attraction.

Rob Fuller, 65, is now the first former Royal Navy serviceman to be a Chief Yeoman Warder in a role which dates back to the 1500s, while Clive Towell, 56, becomes the Tower’s 51st Yeoman Gaoler.

Their appointments to the highest-ranking roles within the Yeoman Body at the Tower of London means that Mr Fuller is the head of a group that is made up of 34 other Yeoman Warders, or “Beefeaters” as they are more commonly known.

New Chief Yeoman Warder Rob Fuller (left) and Yeoman gaoler Clive Towell on their first day in post at the Tower of London (Lucy North/PA)

Chief Yeoman Warder Rob Fuller, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been appointed to the role of Chief Yeoman Warder.

“Having been lucky enough to have been part of the Yeoman Body for 12 years now, I’m excited to take on this new role, and delighted to be handing over the axe to our new Yeoman Gaoler, Clive Towell.

“I feel immense pride to be the first Royal Navy serviceman to fill this iconic position and look forward to leading our Yeoman Body in the years to come.”

Neasden-born Mr Fuller returns to his family home in Gillingham, Kent, to spend time with his three young grandchildren when he is not on duty.

He is the 20th person to take up the position of chief and the first former Royal Navy serviceman to lead the Yeoman Body.

He joined the Royal Navy in 1976 and during his 34 years on duty, he saw active service in the Falklands War and served in Plymouth, Portsmouth, Gibraltar and Belgium before applying to become a Yeoman Warder in 2011.

He was promoted to Yeoman Serjeant in 2018, before taking up the role of Yeoman Gaoler in November 2020.

Mr Towell has taken over the prestigious role of gaoler, who was traditionally in charge of prisoners at the 11th-century fortress.

Although the unique role now manages day-to-day logistics onsite, the postholder is the second-in-command of the Yeoman Body at the Tower and still carries the infamous axe during ceremonial duties.

The role of gentleman gaoler was first created in the 16th century but it wasn’t until 1889 that the first warder to be officially known as the Yeoman Gaoler was appointed.

Mr Towell, a father-of-two daughters originally from Cheltenham, said: “I feel immensely proud to be taking on the historic role of Yeoman Gaoler, after 11 years being part of the Yeoman Body at the Tower of London.

“Following a momentous past year, including the Coronation of His Majesty the King, I’m very much looking forward to serving as Yeoman Gaoler in this exciting new reign.”

He joined the Body in 2012 after 29 years in the British Army.

He served with the King’s Royal Hussars from the age of 16, reaching the position of Regimental Sergeant Major, before serving as the first Household Cavalry and Royal Armoured Corps Serjeant Major for a further two years.

He was stationed all over the world, including in Northern Ireland, Germany, Canada, Belize, Bosnia, Iraq and France. He became a Yeoman Serjeant in 2018.