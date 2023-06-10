Rishi Sunak faces mounting problems as third Tory MP quits in 24 hours

UK NewsPublished:

Nigel Adams’ resignation follows Boris Johnson’s dramatic decision to stand down from the Commons in a row over MPs’ partygate probe.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a third by-election test after a close ally of Boris Johnson resigned from the Commons with “immediate effect”.

In a tumultuous 24 hours for the Conservative Party, Nigel Adams MP announced on Saturday that he was following the former prime minister and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ lead in quitting Westminster.

In a tweet, Mr Adams said: “Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.

“I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

“It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised (and) educated.”

