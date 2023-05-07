In Pictures: Big Lunch celebrations across UK as coronation festivities continue

King Charles III coronation

Thousands of people across the country are taking part in the Coronation Big Lunch to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said that big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

People taking part during a Big Lunch in Regent’s Park, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fiona Chapman and Lorna Dodwell in Windsor ahead of a street party in Eton (Jacob Phillips/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are attending a big lunch in Cranleigh while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are visiting a community street party in Swindon. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are joining a big lunch in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending the Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted a Big Lunch in Downing Street for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK and youth groups.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosting a Big Lunch in Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The table and place settings in Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his family ahead of the Big Lunch (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden joined in the festivities on Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pours a cup of tea for US First Lady Jill Biden (Frank Augustein/PA)