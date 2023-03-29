Notification Settings

Camilla’s ‘waggy-tailed memories’ amid sadness at friend Paul O’Grady’s death

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the TV star over their support for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Camilla with Paul O'Grady at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London
Camilla with Paul O'Grady at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London

The Queen Consort has been left “deeply saddened” at the death of her friend, TV presenter Paul O’Grady, whose “warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many”.

The pair shared a special bond over their love of dogs, met many times and worked closely together in support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The royal family’s official Twitter account paid tribute to the star, saying: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

It posted an image of the Queen Consort smiling alongside O’Grady after they took a rescued West Highland Terrier for a walk during a visit to a Battersea centre in Kent last year.

A source said Camilla would be sharing her sympathies with O’Grady’s family privately.

Royal visit to Kent
Camilla with Battersea ambassador Paul O’Grady (Stuart Wilson/PA)

They added that the Queen Consort was “deeply saddened” to hear of his sudden death at the age of 67 and that his “warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many”.

As part of its tributes, ITV will be reshowing the special episode of O’Grady’s hit show For The Love Of Dogs which featured the Queen Consort at 5pm on Wednesday.

Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and O’Grady was a long-time ambassador for the animal welfare charity.

NHS Heroes Awards – London
Paul O’Grady greeting Camilla at the NHS Heroes Awards in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

He spoke of his affection for Camilla in February last year when their dogs took part in a loyalty duel at Battersea’s Brands Hatch centre in Kent.

Praising the then Duchess of Cornwall’s commitment to Battersea, he siad: “I just love her, she’s great.”

