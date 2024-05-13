Postcode lottery of maternity services highlighted in new report

A health minister has apologised after a new report concluded that poor care in maternity services is “frequently tolerated as normal”.

The parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma is calling for a national plan to improve maternity care, as it claimed women are often “treated as an inconvenience”.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said that maternity services “have not been where we want them to be” when she was challenged about the findings of the report.

The all-party inquiry, led by Conservative MP Theo Clarke and Labour MP Rosie Duffield, called for the creation of a maternity commissioner reporting to the prime minister.

Ms Clarke, who pushed for the inquiry after saying in Parliament that she felt she was going to die after giving birth in 2022, said there is an unacceptable “postcode lottery on maternity services”.

The report said that “poor care is all frequently tolerated as normal, and women are treated as an inconvenience,” according to The Times.

“We have listened to mums carefully and applaud their bravery in coming forward, sometimes with horrific testimony of how the system failed them and the mental, physical and economic cost of that failure,” Ms Clarke told the newspaper.

“The raft of recommendations we make, especially the appointment of a maternity commissioner, are all designed to end the postcode lottery on maternity services.”

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think what came through very strongly (in the inquiry) was that there does seem to be a postcode lottery for maternity care in this country, and that’s something that I don’t think is acceptable, that depending on where you live, you will literally be offered a different level of care in terms of how you’re given support during childbirth and afterwards.”

Describing her own experience, she added: “I remember pressing the emergency button after I’d come out of surgery and a lady came in and said she couldn’t help me, said it wasn’t her baby, wasn’t her problem and walked out and left me there – so we need to make sure there are safe levels of staffing.”

Ms Caulfield said that the Government is already doing much of the work recommended in the report.

She told Times Radio: “We absolutely recognise what’s in the report. We are on track with rolling out some of these services to prevent this from happening in the first place but, when it does, better look after women.”

Asked on Sky News whether there was an apology to be made to those affected by birth trauma, Ms Caulfield said: “Absolutely. I recognise as women’s health minister that maternity services have not been where we want them to be.”

Ms Caulfield cited mental health support teams across England for new mothers, and pelvic health services and an increase in the number of midwives.

And she said that the culture of “natural birth being the best birth” is changing and “mums should be getting a better experience and often that leads to safer births and better outcomes”.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she was “determined to improve the quality and consistency of care for women throughout pregnancy, birth and the critical months that follow”.

In January, she described her personal experience of the “darker corners” of the NHS after giving birth as a patient with type one diabetes.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “The experiences outlined by women in this report are simply not good enough and not what the NHS wants or expects for patients.”

She said that NHS England was working with local health bodies so “their teams can create and nurture a culture where women are listened to, their choices respected and care is personalised, equitable and safe”.