Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Angus Robertson: ‘No doubt’ in backing Humza Yousaf in SNP leadership race

UK NewsPublished:

Mr Yousaf has so far come out top in terms of SNP parliamentary endorsements.

Angus Robertson
Angus Robertson

Angus Robertson has given Humza Yousaf his backing in the race to be next SNP leader and first minister after turning down the role himself.

After Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, Mr Robertson – who is the constitution, external affairs and culture secretary – was widely tipped as her successor.

He said he was “flattered” by the suggestion but the time was “not right” for him to take on the job of first minister as he has two young children.

Mr Yousaf has so far come out top in terms of SNP parliamentary endorsements, with Mr Robertson joining Education Secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville and public health minister Maree Todd.

Fellow candidate Kate Forbes has received the backing of business secretary Ivan McKee.

No current Scottish Government ministers have backed Ash Regan’s bid to become the next SNP leader.

Mr Robertson will join Mr Yousaf and Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart at Glasgow University on Tuesday to meet students and local activists.

He said: “Having taken the time to listen to all the candidates in the race to become the next SNP leader and first minister of Scotland, I am in no doubt that it has to be Humza.”

The ballot in the contest will open on Monday March 13 and the result will be announced on March 27.

UK News

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News