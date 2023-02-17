No remains found despite reports of discovery linked to Peter Falconio – police

Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees

Police have denied any human remains have been found despite reports linking an alleged discovery to missing British backpacker Peter Falconio.

The 28-year-old was murdered on a remote stretch of highway near Barrow Creek, about 200 miles north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, on July 14 2001.

Bradley Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of killing Mr Falconio and assaulting his girlfriend Joanne Lees at gunpoint.

Murdoch is believed to have hidden Mr Falconio’s body, which has never been found despite extensive searches.

Peter Falconio’s body was never found after he was murdered in 2001 (Handout/PA)

On Friday, media reports surfaced of human remains being discovered in the outback near Alice Springs, with the Sydney Morning Herald saying they would be “cross-checked against the Falconio case because of their age and location”.

But in a short statement, Northern Territory Police said current media reports are “factually incorrect” and that no remains had been recovered at all.

The force said: “No human remains have been located by Northern Territory Police, and a search is not currently being conducted.

“Current media reports are factually incorrect.”