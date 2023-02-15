Nicola Sturgeon resignation

Nicola Sturgeon’s historic career as First Minister will be remembered for the fight for Scottish independence and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

She will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Ms Sturgeon joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 16 and rose through the ranks to take top billing after Alex Salmond stood down following the defeat in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and was voted in as First Minister days later.

Nicola Sturgeon replaced Alex Salmond as First Minister in 2014 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But now, Ms Sturgeon will stand down from the top post without realising her key political ambition – securing Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon’s historic leadership oversaw a challenging health crisis as she announced a string of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Her government has also been facing criticism as the NHS struggles to recover from the impact of the pandemic, with soaring waiting times in emergency departments.

Sturgeon’s main political ambition was to lead Scotland to independence – but after the Supreme Court ruled last year that Holyrood could not lawfully legislate on the constitutional issue, her party will meet next month to discuss treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”.

In recent weeks, legislation from her government which pushed through controversial gender reforms has taken centre stage in Ms Sturgeon’s long political career.

The UK Government blocked the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act which made it easier to self-identify as a chosen gender.