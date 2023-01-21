Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two teenagers to appear in court charged with murder after man stabbed in park

UK NewsPublished:

Nah’shun Thomas, 19, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, are accused of killing 29-year-old Kalabe Legesse on December 30.

Peckham Rye incident
Peckham Rye incident

Two teenagers are due to appear in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a south London park.

Nah’shun Thomas, 19, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, are accused of killing 29-year-old Kalabe Legesse on December 30.

Mr Legesse died at the scene after police were called at 8.24pm to reports of a stabbing in Peckham Rye Park and Common.

A post-mortem examination on New Year’s Eve found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

His next of kin have been informed of the arrests and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Thomas, of Bournemouth Road, south-east London, and the 16-year-old will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News