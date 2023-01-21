Two teenagers to appear in court charged with murder after man stabbed in park

Peckham Rye incident

Two teenagers are due to appear in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a south London park.

Nah’shun Thomas, 19, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, are accused of killing 29-year-old Kalabe Legesse on December 30.

Mr Legesse died at the scene after police were called at 8.24pm to reports of a stabbing in Peckham Rye Park and Common.

A post-mortem examination on New Year’s Eve found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

His next of kin have been informed of the arrests and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.