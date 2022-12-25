Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hotel guests evacuated due to Christmas Eve kitchen fire

UK NewsPublished:

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were called to the Headland Hotel in Torquay just after 10pm on Saturday December 24.

The Headland Hotel in Torquay
The Headland Hotel in Torquay

Guests booked into a seaside hotel for Christmas had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were called to the Headland Hotel in Torquay just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Four people were rescued from the hotel by firefighters using ladders.

A fire service spokesman said: “This was a fire in the kitchen area of the hotel, which was heavily smoke-logged on the ground and first floor.

“There were at least eight rooms that still needed to be checked for occupants. Up to eight firefighters using breathing apparatus were searching the remaining rooms.”

By 1am it had been confirmed that everyone had been accounted for.

“The kitchen was 100% damaged by fire and the dining area 100% smoke-damaged,” the spokesman added.

“The remainder of the hotel was slightly smoke-damaged. All guests have been moved to alternative accommodation.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News