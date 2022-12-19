Security guard Gabrielle becomes second to die after Brixton Academy crowd crush

Brixton O2 Academy incident

A security guard who was on duty during a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton has become the second woman to die of injuries sustained in a crowd crush at the venue.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue last Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said Ms Hutchinson was working as security at the venue.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The force said the three women critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.