Strep A: At least 19 children die in the UK from invasive illness

Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are more serious.

Visit the NHS website to learn more about symptoms to look out for, when to seek medical help and what to do in an emergency. ➡️ https://t.co/2TUbmO8nFb#StrepA #GroupAStrep pic.twitter.com/To5B9YzseA

— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 12, 2022