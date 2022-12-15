Strep A: At least 19 children die in the UK from invasive illness

At least 19 children have now died across the UK from invasive Strep A disease, new figures show.
Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 16 children under the age of 18 have died in England since September.
Three other deaths of children have been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 19.
It is understood that health officials do not believe the number of scarlet fever infections has yet peaked, suggesting more deaths are likely.
Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases.
Illnesses caused by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.
While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease.
The UKHSA has said there is no current evidence that a new strain is circulating and the rise in cases is most likely due to high amounts of circulating bacteria and increased social mixing.
In Wales, a spokesman for Public Health Wales said: “Public Health Wales has confirmed it is investigating the deaths of two children as possible iGAS cases.
“Due to the risk of identification, Public Health Wales will not confirm numbers of deaths lower than five.”
However the families of seven-year-old Hanna Roap from Penarth, South Wales, and a child from Powys who has not been named, have confirmed the cause of death of both children was iGAS.