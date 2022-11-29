Qatar pitch invader who carried rainbow flag says he will not face legal action

Mario Ferri pitch invader

A pitch invader who disrupted a World Cup group-stage match between Portugal and Uruguay with a rainbow flag said he will not face legal action.

During the Group H match on Monday, activist Mario Ferri ran onto the pitch at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar wearing a Superman T-shirt bearing the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian woman” on the back.

Security officials chased after Mr Ferri, who was also holding a rainbow-coloured flag, before he was escorted away.

Mr Ferri, who is described in his Instagram bio as a footballer and influencer, updated his followers on Tuesday saying “I am free”.

Mario Ferri’s bio describes him as a footballer and influencer (Adam Davy/PA)

“So many emotions right now. No legal consequence I am free,” Mr Ferri’s Instagram story – translated using an online translator – read on Tuesday.

In a post, the activist wrote: “I will call it ‘the last dance’ my last run on a playing field.”

“I wanted to send important messages for me that I have lived on my skin in the past months…”

Mr Ferri went on to share messages regarding the plight of Iranian women, the controversial attitude at Qatar 2022 towards LGBTQ+ support, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mario Ferri has a history of pitch invasions (Adam Davy/PA)

“Thanks for all the messages of love coming to me from the world, Iran and Ukraine,” he wrote.

“Breaking the rules if you do it for a good cause is never a crime.”

Mr Ferri’s Instagram Stories show him in Qatar ahead of Portugal’s showdown with Uruguay – later he shared footage from the stands during the game, zooming in on Cristiano Ronaldo with the caption “eccolo il mio dio” or “here is my god”.

The 35-year-old has a profile on transfermarkt.com, a website which logs the careers of footballers – it describes him as an Italian right midfielder who joined Italian side ASD Castel di Sangro in the summer.

Mr Ferri has a history of pitch invasions, entering the pitch during Belgium and USA’s 2014 World Cup knock-out match, once again wearing his Superman T-shirt but with the words “Save Favelas Children” on it.

When Napoli played Juventus in 2017, he also made an appearance, with his Instagram referencing the time he threw a scarf in the face of Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

In September of this year, a young Iranian woman called Mahsa Amini died after falling into a coma after serving a detention period by morality police because of an “improper hijab”, which sparked protests globally.

Mr Ferri appears to have carried out other activism work in the past, his Instagram page containing multiple posts from Ukraine earlier this year, commenting on the Russian invasion and the plight of the people there.