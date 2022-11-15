Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Council charged after six-year-old killed by falling tree at school

UK NewsPublished:

The Health and Safety Executive has investigated Ella Henderson’s death at her primary school in 2020.

Ella Henderson death
Ella Henderson death

A council is facing a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree at school.

Ella Henderson suffered serious injuries at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, in September 2020, and died the following day at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The HSE said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The prosecution follows an investigation by HSE, initially led by Northumbria Police.

The first hearing will take place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

After her death, Ella’s family released a statement saying: “We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives.

“We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News