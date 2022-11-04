Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for Wonderwall fetch £46,875 at auction

Wonderwall lyrics

A piece of paper with the lyrics of Wonderwall handwritten by Oasis star Noel Gallagher has fetched £46,875 at auction after it went under the hammer on Friday.

The page with the pencilled hit song is believed to have been written to help Gallagher during band rehearsals.

The lyrics handwritten by Noel Gallagher (Propstore/PA)

More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, are being sold during Propstore’s auction until November 6.

Guitarist Gallagher and his brother Liam formed Oasis in 1991, but they have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009.

On Friday, Noel Gallagher’s 1962 Epiphone Casino Guitar also went under the hammer and was sold for £56,250.

Noel Gallagher’s 1962 Epiphone Casino Guitar sold for £56,250 at auction (Propstore/PA)

He bought it after advice from The Jam’s Paul Weller and used it to record Oasis’ third album, Be Here Now, and demos for the band’s fourth album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s leather jacket, which he wore in the early days of the band and in the music video for their song Paradise City, was also sold on Friday for £34,375.

An autographed ticket for a Beatles concert also sold for more than double its original estimate at £12,500.

The auction features one of the biggest collections of Oasis memorabilia to have gone to auction in the UK, according to Propstore, including Noel Gallagher’s custom silver sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar and Liam Gallagher’s stage-worn parka jacket.

Slash’s leather jacket, which he wore in the early days of Guns N’ Roses (Propstore/PA)

The collection also includes items from Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from items of clothing to signed posters.

David Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video Ashes To Ashes, Whitney Houston’s Queen Of The Night costume from the film The Bodyguard, and a signed gun licence application from Elvis Presley, have also been listed for auction.