Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man drowned on hottest day of year after going missing near pier, inquest told

UK NewsPublished:

Sujal Sahu, 21, disappeared near Clacton Pier, Essex, on July 19.

Clacton Pier
Clacton Pier

A 21-year-old man drowned on the hottest day of the year after going missing off the Essex coast, an inquest has heard.

Sujal Sahu, from Cambridge, disappeared in the sea around Clacton Pier on 19 July, when temperatures in parts of the country topped 40C.

Four days later, his body was found face-down several miles away off the coast of Jaywick, near the village’s Martello Tower.

Essex Coroner’s Court heard that a postmortem examination at Colchester Hospital, concluded that Mr Sahu had drowned, pending a toxicology report.

The inquest was adjourned until July next year, although senior coroner Lincoln Brookes indicated this was a “backstop date” that could be brought forward.

At least 14 people, many of whom were in their teens, are thought to have died in open water during last month’s heatwave.

The youngest of them – 13-year-old Robert Hattersley – drowned in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News