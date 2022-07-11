In Pictures: UK basks in heatwave ahead of more dangerous temperatures

The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend with an amber weather warning for extreme heat issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.
The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.
The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month.
For people not at work in South Wales, a day at the beach beckoned.
And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside.
But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat…