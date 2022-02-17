Cost-of-living crisis being felt by three out of four households, says ONS

76% of adults said their cost of living had increased over the last month, according to the latest data from our Opinions and Lifestyle survey (3 to 13 Feb 2022).

This is up from 69% in the previous period (19 to 30 Jan 2022) https://t.co/yBx27NeEo3

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 17, 2022