Teenager arrested after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Enfield

Enfield

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in north London.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at 6.10pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, who detectives believe was 18 years old, was found with stab wounds.

Despite efforts from the emergency services, he died at the scene.

#APPEAL | Detectives have this evening launched a murder investigation after they were called to reports of a stabbing on Ayley Croft. An arrest has been made. Anyone with information is asked to ☎️ 101 ref: 5753/07Feb https://t.co/LLv5ic3ai7 — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) February 7, 2022

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene has been put in place.

A teenage boy, whose age has currently not been confirmed by police, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken into custody.