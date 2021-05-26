Tributes left for teenage stabbing victim as three people arrested

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder probe following the incident in Corby on Tuesday.

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene where a teenager was fatally stabbed.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the incident in Corby on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called at around 7pm to reports of a 16-year-old boy being stabbed on Constable Road.

A police officer near the scene in Constable Road, Corby, following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

The force said three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and are being held in custody.

On Wednesday morning, the surrounding area remained cordoned off to members of the public.

Floral tributes had been left at the scene on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

An officer could be seen standing guard outside a property on the adjacent Reynolds Road and around five police vehicles were stationed nearby.

Tributes have started to be paid to the teenage victim, with one person leaving flowers and a message which read: “May you rest in peace, so sad.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Watkins said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and anyone with any information is still asked to contact us.”

