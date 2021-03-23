In Pictures: You must stay at home – a year since first lockdown

A member of the PSNI Musgrave Street custody team wearing full PPE

Tuesday marks a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first UK lockdown.

In a sombre address to the nation, he told the public they would only be allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons, including food shopping, exercise once per day, medical need and travelling for work when absolutely necessary.

All shops selling non-essential goods were told to close, gatherings of more than two people in public were banned, events including weddings – but excluding funerals – were cancelled.

Here are some of the most striking images to mark the anniversary:

A herd of goats take advantage of quiet streets in Llandudno, north Wales during lockdown in March last year (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Easter morning mass last April (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jack Tucker, seven, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol in April (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police stop to move on a couple with a pushchair on Primrose Hill, London last April amid Covid-19 curbs (Aaron Chown/PA)

A man wears a face mask in Baker Street tube station in London in May (Victoria Jones/PA)

Workers at the Bloc Blinds factory in Magherafelt, where staff were manufacturing PPE, including face shields, last May (Peter Morrison/PA)

Two families maintain social distancing while talking to each other outside a home in Hampstead, north London, in May (Victoria Jones/PA)

A nurse makes a video of a newborn baby in the maternity ward at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey to send to the parents whilst visiting hours were restricted last May (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Boris Johnson, answers questions following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ben Senior, of Highland Council, walks among some of the thousands of food packages filled with supplies for people still shielding last July (Jane Barlow/PA)

Artist Peter Barber works on a mural in Manchester city centre in October, depicting nurse Melanie Senior (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Queen inspects a bouquet of flowers placed on her behalf at the grave of the Unknown Warrior by her Equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah (Aaron Chown/PA)

More than 200 unused black cabs parked in a large area of farmland in Epping Forest last November (Victoria Jones/PA)

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry in December (Jacob King/PA)

St Paul’s Cathedral choristers prepare for their first live streamed Christmas concert in December (Yui Mok/PA)

Margaret Dixon receives oxygen in the acute receiving ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley in January (Jane Barlow/PA)

Paramedics unload a patient from an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in January (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to view the vaccination programme at Chase Farm Hospital in north London in January (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

David Pearson, Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, lays a wreath of 200 white roses at the Sir Tom Moore memorial plaque in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on the day of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral in February (Danny Lawson/PA)