Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse

Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.

The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earned an MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

Dave Prowse in his familiar role as the Green Cross Code Man (PA)

Prowse won the role playing Vader due to his impressive 6ft 6in physique, but with his West Country accent deemed not quite suitable, the part was instead voiced by James Earl Jones.

“May the force be with him, always!” Mr Bowington said in a statement to the BBC.

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

Mr Bowington called the actor’s death, after a short illness, “a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world”.

It's with great sadness that we have to announce that our clientDAVE PROWSE M.B.E.Passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85. Posted by Bowington Management on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Prowse represented England in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in the early 1960s before embarking on an acting career.

He was reportedly spotted by Star Wars director George Lucas when playing a bodyguard in the 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, and invited to audition for the roles of Darth Vader and Chewbacca.

He once told the BBC he chose Vader over his hairy co-star because “you always remember the bad guys”.

Dave Prowse signing autographs at the London Film and Comic Con at Earls Court, London, in 2013 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Film director Edgar Wright described him as the man who “stopped a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in the street”.