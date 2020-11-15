Coronavirus testing site closed following outbreak among staff

Coronavirus test centre sign

A coronavirus testing site in Norfolk has closed after several members of staff tested positive for Covid-19, its operator G4S has said.

People with tests booked at the Postwick Park and Ride site on the eastern edge of Norwich were turned away on Sunday following the outbreak.

Security firm G4S said the drive-through facility will now be deep cleaned and reopened “as soon as possible”.

As first reported by the Eastern Daily Press, there have been four confirmed coronavirus cases among staff on the site within the past 72 hours.

People with a test booked have been directed to different sites (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

A G4S spokesman said in a statement: “On Sunday November 15, a testing site at Postwick, Norwich, was closed after several staff reported positive coronavirus tests.

“The site will be deep cleaned as per PHE (Public Health England) guidelines and reopened as soon as possible. Those with tests booked have been redirected to nearby test sites.”

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is defined as when there is a minimum of two positive cases.

The site is run by G4S, in partnership with PHE, and has 43 members of staff working per shift.

The company said all appropriate safety measures were in place at the site and all PHE, Department of Health and Social Care, and NHS risk assessment management processes were followed.

People who had tests booked at the site were instead redirected to testing centres in Great Yarmouth and in Ipswich, Suffolk.