South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

South Yorkshire will be the latest region placed into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, the Sheffield City Region mayor has announced.

Dan Jarvis said: “Following extensive discussions with ministers, local council leaders and I have agreed with Government that South Yorkshire will move into Tier 3, the ‘very high’ alert level for coronavirus restrictions.”

He said the restrictions, which will cover around 1.4 million people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, will come into force on Saturday morning.

Our Council leaders and I have secured £41m funding from Govt to support our people and businesses as we move to Tier 3. We’ve taken action to protect both lives and livelihoods as pressure increases on our #NHS. The new rules start at 0001 on Sat 24 Oct.https://t.co/U7yv77Yx7I — Dan Jarvis (@DanJarvisMP) October 21, 2020

The move came after Mr Jarvis said that he and council leaders in the region were able to secure a £41 million support package from the Government.

With the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 having doubled over the past 10 days, he said that leaders had no choice but to act.

“We all recognise the gravity of the situation and have taken the responsible route to ensure we save lives and livelihoods, and protect our NHS. Inaction was not an option,”” he said.

“While infection rates vary across South Yorkshire, collective action was the only practical choice to keep everyone in our region safe.”

Mr Jarvis said that if the measures were effective, individual authorities would be able to move to lower alert levels as soon as it was safe to do so.

However he said that to reach that situation as quickly as possible it was “critical” that people followed the new rules.

“The character and grit of people in South Yorkshire will be needed in abundance to help us get through what will be an incredibly challenging period,” he said.