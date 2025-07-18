HS2 has suffered ‘significant cost’ from legal challenges by public bodies

HS2 has incurred “significant cost” because public bodies have launched nine legal challenges against it, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said.

The Cabinet minister noted that in “almost all cases”, the courts have found in favour of the high-speed rail scheme between London and Birmingham.

HS2 Ltd was given the power to construct the railway when the High Speed Rail (London – West Midlands) Act received royal assent in February 2017.

The most recent of the nine legal challenges the project has faced from other public bodies since then was launched by North Warwickshire Borough Council in relation to the extension of the under-construction Bromford Tunnel.

In May, the High Court rejected the council’s bid for a judicial review.

Since royal assent was obtained, there have also been 25 appeals relating to the HS2 planning regime.

In a six-monthly written update to Parliament on HS2, Ms Alexander acknowledged it is “right there are checks and balances embedded in our legal and planning systems”, but expressed concern these are being used to “frustrate the delivery of consented projects”.

She wrote: “The delivery of HS2 has continued during this period to be the subject of both legal and planning challenges, which have added significant cost, uncertainty and potential for delay.”

She added: “The Government continues to monitor this issue closely and will consider further interventions where appropriate, alongside its wider work on planning reform.”

Ms Alexander also announced that she has lifted safeguarding on the majority of land protected for HS2’s former Phase 2b eastern leg between Birmingham and Leeds, which was cancelled in November 2021.

Safeguarding is used to stop land from being developed in a way that would conflict with future schemes.

More than 550 properties were acquired by HS2 Ltd ahead of the planned construction of Phase 2b’s eastern section.

Removing safeguarding means the process of selling them can begin.

Former owners of property within the safeguarding zone, which was acquired by HS2 Ltd will be given the opportunity to buy it back at the current market value.

HS2 has suffered repeated delays and soaring costs.

Ms Alexander announced last month there was “no route” to meet the target date of having HS2 services running by 2033.

In her update to Parliament, the Secretary of State said her department is working with HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Wild to “reset” the project, with the aim of providing an “updated delivery baseline and funding envelope in 2026”.

She went on: “Until this work is completed, this Government is not in a position to say with confidence how much HS2 will cost or when it will be delivered.

“That is a deeply unsatisfactory position, but it is necessary to complete the hard work we have embarked upon.”

HS2 was originally planned to run between London and Birmingham, then on to Manchester and Leeds, but the project was severely curtailed by the Conservatives in power because of spiralling costs.

The first phase was initially scheduled to open by the end of 2026, but this was later pushed back to between 2029 and 2033.

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5 billion (at 2009 prices) for the entire planned network, including the now-scrapped extensions from Birmingham.

In June last year, HS2 Ltd assessed the cost for the line between London and Birmingham would be up to £66 billion.